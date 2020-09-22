It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. The past few years felt like he had been restructuring his career following his exit from Def Jam. This year, he notched his first top 5 single of his career with his standout performance on Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" as Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 continued to heat up the streets.

The past few weeks, though, his feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine was reignited. The rainbow-haired rapper attempted to keep his name in headlines by feuding with the city of Chicago, again. It didn't work as planned, though. Tattle Tales fell short of its initial sales projections and didn't launch to the top of the Billboard 200. As the feud continued, Durk didn't shy away from reminding 6ix9ine that, even with all of this publicity, it didn't reflect in his sales. He went on to declare himself Chicago's Jay-Z.

He still seems to feel that way. As he launched his latest merch drop dissing 6ix9ine, he shared a pensive photo as he reflected on his rise in the past eight years. "2012 I was #30 top chicago rappers 2020 I’m #1," he tweeted before paying homage to the late Juice WRLD.

"The Voice" didn't become a number one smash single but Durk is well on his way to closing out the year on a big note. His forthcoming project, The Voice is due out next month and it seems like it could be his biggest project to date.

Do you agree with Durk's assessment? Is he the top rapper in Chicago right now?