Now that the dust has settled, it's safe to say that Lil Durk emerged victorious from his brief but heated scuffle with Tekashi 6ix9ine. And now that the drama has faded, it's time to look to the future. One day removed from his twenty-eighth birthday, an occasion celebrated by many of his peers and collaborators across social media, Durk confirmed that his upcoming album The Voice was complete, setting the stage for an imminent release.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"appreciate the love and the birthday wishes from y’all thank y’all fasho," he captions, in a recent Instagram post. "p.s the voice album done." At this moment, Durk has given little else to go off -- nor has he clarified whether the project is simply finished tracking, or whether the mixing and mastering stages have been wrapped up. In any case, add Durk's The Voice to the list of albums set to arrive before the year concludes, and be sure to revisit the titular single right here.

In other Durk related news, many fans are still vying for an update on the Metro Boomin' produced No Auto Durk, which now seems likely for 2021. In this case, fans are more than willing to wait -- after all, Metro Boomin has rarely been one to rush his output, and the final products tend to speak for themselves. Between that and The Voice, it's looking like Durk is on the verge of an impressive run -- one that may very well propel his career to the next level. Are you excited to check out his next album?