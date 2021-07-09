After reportedly getting caught with over twenty grams of marijuana in a vehicle in Paris, France, rapper Lil Baby and two others were arrested. James Harden was also reportedly caught in the crosshairs of the incident, but the NBA star was not arrested. Shortly following the scary run-in with police overseas on Thursday, Lil Baby has announced that he's heading back home to the States, thanking fans for checking on him and revealing that he's officially free.

Promoting his upcoming performance in Indianapolis this weekend, Lil Baby posted on Instagram and said, "Thank You To Everyone Who Checced On Me !! I’m Good I’m Otw To The States To Rock My Show At The Pavilion At Pan Am In Indianapolis!!"

On Twitter, Baby simply reassured his supporters and wrote, "I’m good."

According to CNN, Lil Baby was arrested for "transport of illicit drugs." An investigation is still ongoing.

Lil Baby and James Harden have been in Paris for Fashion Week, popping up at the Balenciaga show on Wednesday and sitting next to Kanye West. They've posted photos and videos from their trip to France, quoting 'Ye and JAY-Z's classic record "N***as In Paris." Unfortunately, their trip ended with them getting stopped by the police but thankfully, it wasn't as serious as it could have been.

We'll keep you posted on any news regarding Lil Baby's arrest.