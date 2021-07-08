Lil Baby and James Harden are presently in France for Paris Fashion Week, attending the Balenciaga show on Wednesday. They've been parading around the city and looking stylish while doing so, but their trip has unfortunately been dampened by a run-in with the police.

According to multiple reports, Lil Baby was arrested and James Harden was detained by police on Thursday. Videos are starting to circulate across social media, showing police officers swarming Harden, who said that he didn't understand what was happening. A second video shows Lil Baby in the back of a police car, which was used to transport him to the local station. Apparently, Baby and two others were arrested for weed-related charges after being caught with 20 grams of marijuana in their car.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

TMZ requested a statement from the Paris Police Department, which said that this is currently an active investigation.

The rapper was reportedly already released from police custody, and James Harden was never arrested. As more information comes in, we will continue to keep you posted.

Yesterday, James and Baby posted a few pictures from their boys' trip to Paris, attending some fashion shows together and enjoying the summer. They've been close friends for a few years.

