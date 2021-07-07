Kanye West has always been ahead of trends. He famously said that that there are leaders and followers but he would "rather be a dick than a swallower" and, since then, he's proven to be one of the most influential people in music, fashion, culture, and even politics in recent years. Each time he's been spotted out in public in the last few weeks, Kanye has worn a bag-like mask over his head, with some of his face coverings featuring a picture of Jesus Christ. We've all worn masks over our noses and mouths for the last year and a half but it looks like Kanye is ushering in a new face covering, starting yet another trend at the Balenciaga fashion show this morning.

Seated in the front row of the crowd with Lil Baby, James Harden, and others, Kanye looked like he was in his own world, wishing to interact with absolutely nobody during the display. He wore a mask over his entire face, a big, black puffer jacket, black trousers, and Yeezy Foam Runners.

Some fans have guessed that supermodel Irina Shayk is sitting next to Kanye in the picture but according to some leading Kanye news sources on Twitter, that's not the case. The woman wears a mask over her mouth, which is likely why people had difficulty identifying her.

As a result of the photo circulating on social media, people pointed out Kanye's outfit -- most notably, everyone was talking about his Nike socks. For years, Kanye has been working with Adidas on his Yeezy brand but in recent months, he's popped up wearing different Nike products. For somebody that has historically been "Stripes over Checks," the move had a lot of people questioning his brand allegiance. "Nike Socks" is presently trending on Twitter.

What do you think of Kanye's look at the show? And do you want a collaboration between Kanye and Lil Baby?