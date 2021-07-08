The Balenciaga show in Paris has been the talk of social media outside of fashion circles thanks to their front-row guests. We can only imagine how many influential and famous faces were in attendance, but Kanye West and his elaborate face mask stole attention. Sitting nearby were James Harden and Lil Baby, but the latter two didn't seem to spend too much public time with Ye.

As Wednesday (July 7) rolled on, more photos and images of Baby and Harden surfaced. The pair of friends have been enjoying their time in the City of Light while showing off their designer fashions. On Instagram, Lil Baby posted a series of photos of himself with the basketball star with an expected caption.

"Ball So Hard That Sh*t Crazy !! Ni$$as In Paris[shrug emoji]," wrote Lil Baby. For those that may not know, Harden is named as an executive producer of Baby and Lil Durk's recently released joint album The Voice of the Heroes, so it isn't surprising to see him with the Atlanta rapper. Aside from the Balenciaga show, it seems that Harden and Baby are lavishing the attention from the paparazzi, and the rapper wanted the world to get the first look.

Check out these two sightseeing and posing for the Gram below.