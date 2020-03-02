Granted he doesn't feel the wrath of K-pop boy band BTS, Lil Baby is set to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 this week as his new album My Turn is racking up some very impressive numbers in its first week out, marking the highest numbers that the Atlanta rapper has ever seen.

Truly breaking out as a superstar in recent years, Lil Baby is finally seeing his strength translate into numbers with Hits Daily Double estimating a total of 170-190K equivalent album units moved for My Turn. Approximately 7,000 of those are from traditional sales, meaning the Atlanta artist totalled an insane amount of streams over the weekend. With features from Gunna, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and more, it was clear that My Turn would be the most consumed new hip-hop project of the week.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lil Baby will be up against Korean powerhouse BTS, who ruled the chart last week with a sky-high debut. He will also be competing against the new projects from G Herbo, Zaytoven, and more.

It's now Lil Baby's turn to reach for the stars. In a recent interview, he spoke about beef and how he was asked to stage a feud with DaBaby over their similar names. It's now apparent that he doesn't need antics to succeed. What did you think of the album?