Lil Baby's concert in Alabama was shot up on Saturday night, which reportedly left one person injured. He was performing at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, when a shooting broke out inside the venue that led the artist to flee the stage. According to a local Alabama news source, the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment with critical injuries.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Police reportedly descended onto the arena at approximately 10:00pm. Video footage captured by various concertgoers shows what appears to be a fight breaking backstage. During the altercation, a gunshot can be heard.

Lil Baby was performing his song, "My Dawg" off his 2017 mixtape, Harder Than Hard: Gangster Grillz when the incident occurred. He promptly fled the scene as audience members scattered, bringing the concert to an abrupt halt. He appears to be alright, as he has updated his Instagram stories since the time of the shooting. He also posted a photo of himself posing in a convenience store with the location tagged, "Birmingham, Alabama."

"Blogs Post Anything For A Click," he wrote in the caption. "Sh*t Lame Get Off A Young N*gga Dicc." While it's possible he's referring to the reporting of the shooting, he may also be referring to the rumours that his crew jumped his fellow Quality Control artist, Offset. Lil Baby flat out denied these rumours and urged the media to stop reporting "fake news."