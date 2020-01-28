Loved ones of Lexii Alijai started off the new year grieving. It was on January 1 when news circulated that the 21-year-old artist was found dead at a hotel in Minnesota. Exact details surrounding her death are unknown, but according to E!, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death.

Lexii reportedly died of a mixture of fentanyl and ethanol. The medical examiner ruled the young rapper's rapper's death to be accidental. Lexii's name is added to a growing list of artists who have died of overdoses in recent years including Lil Peep, Mac Miller, and Juice WRLD. When news of Lexii's death was shared, many of her fellow artists took to social media to display their grief.

Russ, Wale, and Bas were just a few people who spoke out about how stunned they were to hear of the rapper's passing, but Kehlani didn't hold back in sharing just how devastated she was. "Weakest saddest way to start a new year – i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here – love on your people -please," Kehlani wrote in a tweet. "It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s sh*t i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for – why bro.” We send our condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.