The hip-hop community is shocked after the death of Lexii Alijai, a rising rapper out of Minnesota. The star reportedly passed away on New Year's Day, affecting her peers greatly and leading many to share their grieving processes online. Kehlani has been taking this hard, featuring the rapper on several of her songs and helping her breakout as an artist. She has been dedicating the last couple of days to honor the life of Lexii and today, she shared information on how to attend her Celebration of Life ceremony, posting all the details on social media.

Fans of Lexii Alijai are invited to celebrate the late 21-year-old's life with her family and friends in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Taking place tonight and this weekend, there will be several chances to say goodbye to the rapper. A statement was shared by her management.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Lexii was an extraordinary talent who left an incredible mark on the music industry in just a short period of time. She was a true lyricist and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity. She had a deep love and devotion to music but more than anything, was a generous and kind soul, with an infectious spirit. Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamvile artists and was enthusiastic about the future and eager to see the world. Her debut album 'Come Back Soon' was set to release this year. The entire 1AM family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by her passing. Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time."

Rest in peace, Lexii. All of us at HNHH are sending love and light to her loved ones.