Budding rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has passed away.

NEw os f the 21-year-old's sudden death broke on Wednesday just as the new year had gotten underway. The young emcee first hopped on radars with her appearance on Kehlani's "Jealous" track years ago. Since then, the upstart has been building a considerable fanbase and left behind an industry of collaborators who mourned her loss, Kehlani included.

"Weakest saddest way to start a new year – i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here – love on your people -please," penned Kehlani in a tweet. "It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s sh** i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for – why bro.”

It was Lynch's blood cousin who confirmed news of her passing via Facebook: “You’re a real legend. If you know or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

Others who have spoken out about the rapper's death include Wale and Russ. They're joined by a legion of fans who can all attest to the bright future that Lexii Alijai had before here.