The past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following a tense exchange between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu and Disney CEO Bob Chapek, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked ahead of its planned release. Now, it appears that the MCU has gotten even more chaotic, as Black Panther star Letitia Wright was reportedly hospitalized following a stunt rig accident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Variety, the Guyanese-British actress — who has so far appeared in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame — was filming for an overnight shoot in Boston, and although extensive details surrounding the stunt rig incident have not been revealed, Wright's injuries were enough to send her to the hospital.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

In a released statement, a spokesperson for Marvel told Variety, "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Last December, Letitia Wright deleted her social media accounts following backlash for her anti-vaccine video, so, unfortunately, Black Panther won't be getting a direct update from the beloved Marvel star. Yet despite this troubling news, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is reportedly still set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

