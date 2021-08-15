Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the next MCU film to hit theaters. While Black Widow was a look at the past to set up the next female to carry that title, Shang-Chi will focus more on carving out the future of the MCU. Although we know that Kang will be the next big bad in the MCU, we have little idea what the Avengers roster will look like when they battle him.

During Disney’s Q3 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek commented on how the film will exclusively hit theaters for 45 days before heading onto Disney+. Disney has never done that before, in such a short window. “On ‘Shang-Chi,’ we think it’s going to be an interesting experiment,” Chapek said. “The prospect of taking a Marvel title to [Disney+] after just 45 days would be an interesting data point.”

Simu Liu, who plays Shang Chi, was not impressed by Chapek's choice of words.

"We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated," Liu wrote on Instagram. "We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history ..." While an MCU film can't really be counted as an "underdog" movie, it's obvious Liu was angered.