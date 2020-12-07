Following her recently shared video advocating against the potential COVID-19 vaccine, Black Panther star, Letitia Wright has gone ghost on social media.

Since airing out her skepticism over the possible coronavirus solution, the actress has deactivated both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Initially, Wright seemingly handled the backlash well. She mocked the trollery, making light of the situation on Thursday, tweeting: "If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled."



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The video she shared, titled Covid-19 Vaccine: Should We Take It?, featuring Tomi Arayomi, who said: "We can just get that [the vaccine] out there and hope it doesn’t make extra limbs grow, hope to god you don’t develop children that have 11 fingers and 12 toes, we are hoping for the best. We have seen vaccines do damage before."

She followed-up that tweet with a further explanation as to why she shared the video. "My intention was not to hurt anyone," she tweeted. "My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies." Unfortunately, there was no coming back from this — fans have continued to drag her without hesitation, calling her an anti-vaxxer and transphobic.

One of her former cast mates, Don Cheadle, took to Twitter to reveal that he does not condone the video whatsoever. "Jesus... just scrolled through. Hot garbage. Every time I stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. I would never defend anybody posting this. But I still won't throw her away over it. The rest I'll take off Twitter. Had no idea," he wrote.

