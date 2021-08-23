The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with a vengeance, with several upcoming films like Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings, The Eternals, and Spider-Man: Far From Home set to shake things up in a major way.

With the latter set to drop on December 17th, many have been eagerly anticipating a trailer release, if only to confirm the rumored returns of Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Dr. Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Alas, as of this morning, Marvel and Sony have been forced to deal with the premature leak of the Far From Home trailer, which reportedly hit social media platform TikTok under unknown circumstances. Though the powers that be have been vigilant in scrubbing all footage from the internet, many spoilers and blurry screenshots have already begun making the rounds -- should you be hoping to go in blind, perhaps consider adjusting your muting settings accordingly.

In a darkly appropriate coincidence, the upcoming film centers around Spider-Man dealing with a leak of his own -- his identity. In the final moments of the previous installment Far From Home, Spidey found his true identity outed by vengeful media pundit J. Jonah Jameson, as portrayed by J.K. Simmons. It's likely that the ramifications will be a major plot point moving forward, and it should be interesting to see where Tom Holland's Peter Parker progresses in the wake of such a major game-changer.

While we won't be posting the leaked footage, know that it is out there, and spoilers are likely aplenty. Look for Sony and Marvel to react accordingly, and don't be surprised to see the official trailer arrive shortly if only to abate the leak. Are you excited to see Far From Home when it drops this winter?