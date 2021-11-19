Leon Bridges & Jazmine Sullivan Link Up For R&B Love Song, “Summer Rain”

Earlier this year, Leon Bridges dropped off his soulful R&B album, Gold-Diggers Sound. On November 17th, the 32-year-old returned with a deluxe edition, complete with a gorgeous duet – “Summer Rain” featuring Jazmine Sullivan.

Bridges’ smokey voice leads us into the track as he croons about the obvious connection between two people that belong together. Sullivan brings her signature strong vocals to her verse, on which she sings to her lover, “I don’t wanna make it out alive/‘Cause you, you are everything.”

Gold-Diggers Sound was first released back in July, and saw the Atlanta native team up with Robert Glasper on “Born Again,” Terrace Martin on “Sweeter,” and Ink on “Don’t Worry.” The deluxe tape only includes one new track, but with powerhouse vocalists like Sullivan and Bridges in the booth, that’s really all you need.

If you’re a fan of the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer’s work, be sure to check out her incredible January 2021 album, Heaux Tales, as well as her recent collab with Rick Ross and 21 Savage, “Outlawz.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Forty days and forty nights

Wrapped in covers drenched in white

And it's getting warmer like a sauna

I don't wanna make it out alive

'Cause you, you are everything