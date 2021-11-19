mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leon Bridges & Jazmine Sullivan Link Up For R&B Love Song, “Summer Rain”

Hayley Hynes
November 19, 2021 14:53
1.4K Views
22
0
Leon Bridges/SpotifyLeon Bridges/Spotify
Leon Bridges/Spotify

Summer Rain
Leon Bridges Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bridges recently shared the deluxe version of his album, “Gold-Diggers Sound.”


Earlier this year, Leon Bridges dropped off his soulful R&B album, Gold-Diggers Sound. On November 17th, the 32-year-old returned with a deluxe edition, complete with a gorgeous duet – “Summer Rain” featuring Jazmine Sullivan.

Bridges’ smokey voice leads us into the track as he croons about the obvious connection between two people that belong together. Sullivan brings her signature strong vocals to her verse, on which she sings to her lover, “I don’t wanna make it out alive/‘Cause you, you are everything.”

Gold-Diggers Sound was first released back in July, and saw the Atlanta native team up with Robert Glasper on “Born Again,” Terrace Martin on “Sweeter,” and Ink on “Don’t Worry.” The deluxe tape only includes one new track, but with powerhouse vocalists like Sullivan and Bridges in the booth, that’s really all you need.

If you’re a fan of the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer’s work, be sure to check out her incredible January 2021 album, Heaux Tales, as well as her recent collab with Rick Ross and 21 Savage, “Outlawz.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Forty days and forty nights
Wrapped in covers drenched in white
And it's getting warmer like a sauna
I don't wanna make it out alive
'Cause you, you are everything

Leon Bridges Jazmine Sullivan new music new song joint track R&B music Summer Rain
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Leon Bridges & Jazmine Sullivan Link Up For R&B Love Song, “Summer Rain”
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject