Jazmine Sullivan Impresses On "Heaux Tales" Project Ft. Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, & H.E.R.

Six years after releasing her third studio album Reality Show, Jazmine Sullivan continues to captivate audiences with her attention-grabbing vocals. The celebrated songbird shared her project—not "album," as she has emphatically stated—Heaux Tales on Friday (January 8), and just hours into its release, fans are already taking to social media to praise the body of work.

Jazmine tapped only a handful of artists for the project including Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R. Many of the songs seem to be inspired by Sullivan's friend group because she thanked them in an Instagram caption for allowing her to learn their private stories.

"Thankful to everyone involved in the project. My dearest friends, associates and family who let me tell some of they bizness," she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. "To my fans who’ve been so patient w me... I love you!! Please know that an album is coming and it won’t take 6 years for now vibe w this and I’ll see u when corona’s over so we can sing to each other!" Stream Jazmine Sullivan's R&B offering Heaux Tales and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bodies (Intro)

2. Antoinette's Tale

3. Pick Up Your Feelings

4. Ari's Tale ft. Ari Lennox

5. Put It Down

6. On It ft. Ari Lennox

7. Donna's Tale

8. Pricetags ft. Anderson .Paak

9. Rashida's Tale

10. Lost One

11. Precious' Tale

12. The Other Side

13. Amanda's Tale

14. Girl Like Me ft. H.E.R.