Famed Casablanca Records founder and executive Neil Bogart is receiving his own biopic. His son, Tim Bogart, has been carefully constructing the film over the years, and the star-studded cast has been recently announced. Neil promoted and signed artists like Donna Summer, Curtis Mayfield, Joan Jett, George Clinton's Parliament, Kiss, the Isley Brothers, and the Village People. The record executive's life was filled with lavish, disco-era parties, but tragically that all came to an end when he died of cancer and lymphoma in 1982 at 39-years-old.

According to Deadline, these are a few notable members of the cast: Samuel L. Jackson as George Clinton, Kenan Thompson as Motown’s Berry Gordy, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Jay Pharoah plays WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker, D.L. Hughley as Parliament’s Bootsy Collins, Jazmine Sullivan as Gladys Knight, Neil Patrick Harris plays KISS co-manager Bill Aucoin, and a top young singer is about to be set to play Donna Summer. That last role still remains a mystery...for now.



“My father was making $100 million a year at the height of Casablanca, but he quote-unquote ‘forgot’ to pay his taxes, and my inheritance amounted to three years at NYU, a Dodge Daytona and the rights to this story,” Tim said. “I was going to protect this with all I had.” Are you looking forward to this biopic?