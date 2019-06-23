Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the few performers that have been around since the very first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She appeared in 2008's Iron Man, then also featured in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. With so many entries into the MCU, you would think Paltrow would keep up with her onscreen endeavors by catching the final product in theaters. Apparently not.

Recently, Paltrow stopped by The Graham Norton Show alongside Tom Hanks, Tom Holland, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Holland began speaking about Endgame, and referenced Tony Stark’s death in the film. That's when Paltrow dropped the bombshell. “Sorry to anyone who hasn’t seen the film. If you haven’t then you are living under a rock,” Holland says after revealing the death of Stark. Paltrow laughs and calmly admits she has yet to watch the film herself. “No, I haven’t seen it," she reveals to a shocked Holland. At that moment Tom Hanks stepped in to help Paltrow out, ”Don’t spoil it. Don’t spoil it for Gwyneth. Let her discover that herself!”

Endgame is being re-released in theaters with 6 minutes of extra footage this week, which is an obvious money grab for Marvel to try and take the #1 spot from Avatar. It looks like it will work.