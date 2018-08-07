Joan Jett
- MusicSamuel L. Jackson, Jazmine Sullivan, Jason Derulo To Star In Forthcoming BiopicThe film will be centered around the life of record executive Neil Bogart.ByErika Marie4.0K Views
- SportsWWE Reveals Special Musical Performance For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 35Joan Jett will play Rousey to the ring for the main event of Wrestlemania 35.ByKyle Rooney1365 Views
- MusicRico Nasty & Nardwuar Nerd Out Over Joan Jett, "South Park," & Rapper NoreagaWatch Rico Nasty and Nardwuar in the famed interviewer's latest video release.ByErika Marie1.9K Views
- Original ContentRico Nasty On Gender Fluidity, Punk Music & Nasty MomentsINTERVIEW: Rico Nasty gets in-depth about the creative process behind "Nasty," her alter-ego Tacobella, Joan Jett's influence, motherhood and more.ByAron A.19.7K Views