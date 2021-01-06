Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. Question Whether Being A Good Girl Is Worth It On "Girl Like Me"

Philly singer Jazmine Sullivan will soon release her much-awaited album Heaux Tales, and fans have been enjoying her R&B rollout. She's given us singles "Pick Up Your Feelings" and "Lost One," and for her third release just days ahead of the album's unveiling, Jazmine Sullivan returns with "Girl Like Me" featuring celebrated Bay Area singer H.E.R. The two powerhouse vocalists collide on the guitar-backed track, emphasizing their talents with a toned-down production.

The lyrics match the somber mood of the haunting single as both ladies share a tale of a romantic relationship that has ended after the man leaves his woman for someone else. As insecurities arise about their physical appearance, they question whether or not being a good girl is worth the time and effort if they only get abandoned in the end. Stream "Girl Like Me" by Jazmine Sullivan featuring H.E.R. and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, you gon' make me a gold digger (Gold digger)

Maybe I should look like a stripper

Wearin' Fashion Nova dresses

All these dudes be so pressed and impressed with it

You leave me with no choice (Oh, oh)

I can't do this good girl sh*t no more