Jazmine Sullivan Gets Introspective On New Track "Lost One"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2020 12:49
Image via Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan will have you wanting to improve yourself with new single "Lost One."


Jazmine Sullivan has made waves in the r&b space for a long time now and her introspective lyrics have inspired her fanbase. Her singing style lends to some beautiful songs and her latest effort, "Lost One," is yet another shining example of this.

Throughout this song, we get some gorgeous vocal harmonies while Sullivan speaks to an ex-lover that she has done wrong. Sullivan explains that she is lost and that she is trying to fix herself. Despite this, she understands why her lover might want to leave and that she wouldn't blame them for doing so, regardless of how much it might hurt.

It's one of those tracks that will have you in your feelings and is an absolute must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know that that’s too much to ask
I know I’m a selfish bitch
But I want you to know I’ve been working on it
I know it don’t matter
I know it don’t help you heal no fuckin’ faster

