Rick Ross Taps 21 Savage & Jazmine Sullivan For "Outlawz"

Hip Hop and Rap fans are being flooded with new music as the close of 2021 approaches. It seems that artists have been waiting to usher in the new year by releasing music and fans have been patiently waiting to hear what their favorite artists have been working on. Rick Ross has officially announced the December 10 release of his next album Richer Than I've Ever Been, and back in September, the Florida icon declared that this project is his best yet.

"Really I feel this is the best album," Rozay told The Bakari Sellers Podcast. "I make progress every day. The words I use, the positions I'm in. The things I'm able to say. Some of the stuff I'm saying on the album gon' separate this album from others. A lot of people are going to say Rozay shouldn't have did that. I think I should. Why not? That's what the game needs. I'm only going to bring what the game needs."

On Friday (November 12), Ross delivered "Outlawz," a track that features stellar looks from 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. Fans are excited to hear what Rozay has been cooking up, so stream "Outlawz" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Life full of VVS diamonds and bad choices

Young n*gga dreaming bout TECH-9s and Porches

It's cold, I keep my hoodie on (Hoodie on)

Glock .45 ready to get my boogie on

You p*ssy n*ggas panties showin'