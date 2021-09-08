It's been a minute since we've heard a concrete update about Rick Ross' upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been. The project was originally supposed to drop at the beginning of the year, but Rozay opted to perfect the process.

Though he has kept fans satisfied by generously previewing snippets of unreleased album cuts -- including what appears to be a back-and-forth duet with the late Notorious B.I.G -- Rick Ross has kept details relatively close to his chest. During a recent interview on The Bakari Sellers Podcast, however, Renzel opted to divulge a little bit more about his upcoming endeavor.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Really I feel this is the best album," he explains. "I make progress every day. The words I use, the positions I'm in. The things I'm able to say. Some of the stuff I'm saying on the album gon' separate this album from others. A lot of people are going to say Rozay shouldn't have did thaaaat. I think I should. Why not? That's what the game needs. I'm only going to bring what the game needs."

"The game needed a boss like myself," he continues. "Somebody to give us the perspective of the back of the classroom. The game needed somebody with that ambition and drive after accumulating that much success, wealth. Still collaborating with young, unsigned artists. Still bringing youngsters into the promised land."

Expect to see this one arriving before the year wraps up, and should Rick Ross' words hold true, perhaps we'll see some interesting innovation on his eleventh studio album. Are you excited for Richer Than I've Ever Been?