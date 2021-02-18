Basketball and hip-hop often interlace. We've seen some of the greatest ballplayers jump into the studio and try out their chops, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and more. Damian Lillard has achieved success on both ends, releasing some bar-heavy records and putting up impressive numbers on the court. LeBron James has always had an interest in rap, albeit sometimes getting clowned for his passion for music.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers star went viral for butchering the lyrics to Lil Durk's "Stay Down" with 6LACK and Young Thug, singing along, "yabadabadodobo Old Navy" in a video that caught the internet's attention almost instantly. He has a penchant for rapping the wrong lyrics, so it didn't come as much of a surprise to the world. However, given his previous work as an A&R on 2 Chainz' Rap Or Go To The League album, many expected better from LeBron in his fight to remember the lines. He may have a chance to redeem himself soon, announcing on Twitter that he plans to release a rap album with some of his most famous friends.

"My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album," wrote the King to his millions of fans before clarifying that he won't be spitting bars into the mic. "Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can! Thinking out load."



With that said, LeBron could be interested in taking on a DJ Khaled-esque role to this album, gathering up some of the world's favorite rap stars and putting them together on some banging records to shake the world up. We already know that LeBron is close with 2 Chainz, but he's also popped up alongside some of the industry's greatest, meaning that this could be a pretty special album if it ever happens.



Do you think LeBron should move forward with his plans to release an album? Which artists would you like to see on it?