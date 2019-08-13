Last Friday was a huge day for music and it was highlighted by the release of Rick Ross' highly-anticipated project, Port of Miami 2. Ross has been known as a top tier MC for a long time now and he always comes through with some heat when the fans are craving it. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that the album is receiving quite a bit of praise right now, especially from his fanbase who have grown accustomed to his ability to tell stories over incredible production.

One of the people who has been feeling the album is none other than LeBron James, who took to Twitter yesterday to proclaim his love for the new album, while also delivering some high praise for Rick Ross himself.

"#POM2 is so DAMN good man!! It continues to get better and better every single time I listen to it! From start to finish. Rozay know how to paint a picture. Salute bro @RickRoss" LeBron wrote.

LeBron's love of hip-hop has been well documented over the course of his career as every time a new album comes out, you can see him vibing to it on his Instagram story. In addition to this, he was also the A&R for 2 Chainz's latest album, Rap Or Go To The League.

Moving forward, perhaps we could see LeBron offering his A&R talents to Rozay for his next project.