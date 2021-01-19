LeBron James was unable to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, fumbling a large first-half lead and losing in the final moments of the game. That's not the only reason why he's being roasted across the internet though. Hilariously, King James is being trolled because of a video he posted on Instagram Stories this weekend, relaxing outside and singing some total gibberish over Lil Durk, 6LACK, and Young Thug's hit song "Stay Down".



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 36-year-old superstar has admittedly always been on top of current trends in music. However, he may not be so in-tune with current-day lingo in rap music. This week, Twitter has been having a good time with LeBron's rendition of "Stay Down", which he uploaded to Instagram. In the video, LeBron takes a sip from his cup before attempting to sing 6LACK's chorus, but he has no idea what the artist is actually saying.

"Yabadabadodobo Old Navy," the first-ballot Hall Of Famer seemingly says in the video. The real lyrics are "Hopping out the car, no photos, baby".

Some fans of the great basketball player have pointed out that this is a consistent thing for LeBron. While he's regularly found listening to the hottest songs, he's generally always singing the wrong lyrics. Still, some people quite enjoy LeBron's rendition of the song, asking 6LACK to officially change his lyrics and record the "yabadabadodobo" version.

LeBron is gonna stay living his best life and getting all the lyrics wrong.