Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James declared himself to be "pushin' P," during a press conference over All-Star Weekend, referencing Gunna's hit single with Future and Young Thug. James also discussed Cleveland and admitted that "the door's not closed" on him returning to the Cavaliers.

“I mean, Cleveland is very deserving of this platform and this moment,” James said in a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, discussing the city's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse being chosen as the site for the 2022 All-Star Game. "They got two All-Stars of their own in the game in D.G. (Darius Garland) and the big fella, Jarrett Allen. And they got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me. It’s great, man. I’m Pushin’ P, capital P, you know? That’s what I’m doing.”



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic also reports that James discussed the likelihood of him returning to the Cavs: "The door's not closed on that. I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

Barring an unexpected trade, James will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season, at which point he will no longer be under contract. It has been rumored that he intends to play alongside his son, Bronny, wherever he lands, should he make it to the NBA.

Check out James' latest comments below.



