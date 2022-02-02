Its no secret that Los Angeles Lakers stink; boasting an all-star cast with LeBron at the helm apparently isn't enough to ensure a winning season. And to add insult to injuries (not counting the amount of injuries the Lakers had this year) the rumor mill appears to be hard at work as there has been recent reports that insist LeBron may be looking to leave the Lakers and start anew. Again. And these rumors apparently come from the former New York Knicks All-Star, Charles Oakley, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Oakley is aware that LeBron wants nothing more than to snag maybe one or two more NBA Championships before leaving the game as a player for good. But Oakley feels that this is no longer possible in LA and believes that LeBron is already actively searching for another destination. “You know LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” Oaklay confidently stated on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He might leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, could be somewhere else. He left twice. He’ll leave again.”

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While this sentiment by Oakley seems rather definitive in nature, he made sure to also offer some optimism on the Lakers current situation, adding that he believes that the Lakers could potentially turn their sinking ship around and make a run towards the playoffs with the team struggling to continue being healthy being one of the main hurdles in the team's way.

The rumor that LeBron could be leaving the Lakers for a new team next year makes sense considering how Oakley views LeBron's current situation and what he's done in the past. LeBron has left Cleveland to head to Miami to attempt to get a ring, he did that and then returned home to win the Cavs a ring and then traveled to LA where he won a ring there as well. To Oakley, leaving LA for a new home just seems like the LeBron thing to do if he wants a shot at another title.

Do you think we saw LeBron win his last ring? Do you think Lebron will leave the Lakers next year? Or do you think he is going to finish his career in LA? Sound off in the comments below.