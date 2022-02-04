LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of professional sports, and at the age of 37, he is coming up on the end of his career. In the Summer of 2023, Bron will have the option to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, and if he is still interested in playing basketball, then we could very well see him on a new team.

This is a report that comes straight from Chris Sheridan of MaximBet, who recently spoke to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. As it turns out, LeBron is extremely serious about playing basketball with Bronny someday, and LeBron will go anywhere his son goes. Simply put, if Bronny ends up on the Sacramento Kings, LeBron will wear a Kings jersey.

“But after June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title," the report states. “LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A. But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

Of course, this all hinges on whether or not Bronny is actually good enough to make it to the NBA. He has shown promise at Sierra Canyon, but it's not necessarily a guarantee that he will end up in the highest form of basketball competition.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

