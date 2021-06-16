The news that Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee sprain and would be out indefinitely caused LeBron James to vocalize frustrations with the NBA. We watched as the league adjusted to the new normal now that outside has opened up and millions of people have been vaccinated. As players have returned to the paint with the stands filled with cheering and jeering fans, there has been an increasing number of favorites sustaining injuries.

Aside from Leonard, this season has been riddled with injuries involving players like Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and more. LeBron aired out his grievances on Twitter where he lamented about not being taken seriously when he shared his concerns. "They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season," said James. "I knew exactly what would happen."



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

"I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just 'PART OF THE GAME'," he added. "It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane."

"If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now." Check out the tweets below.