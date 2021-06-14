Kyrie Irving has been lights out for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season and if the team wants any chance of winning the title, they need him in the lineup. Yesterday afternoon, the Nets went into Game 4 against the Bucks with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. The Nets had outplayed the Bucks throughout the series and it was expected that the Nets would go up 3-1 thanks to their firepower. In the end, this was not the case as Kyrie went down with an ankle injury, which allowed the Bucks to take advantage and tie the series.

After the game, it was reported that Kyrie had to walk with crutches while also wearing a walking boot. His x-rays tested negative although it's clear that he is in quite a bit of pain, which does not bode well for Game 5 which is set to go down on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

According to reporter Ian Begley, it is now being said that Kevin Durant will most likely be alone on Tuesday as James Harden still has ways to go before recovering from his hamstring injury. In just a matter of days, the Nets have gone from prohibitive favorites to underdogs, and unless they get their two other stars back, this series could very well get ugly.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates regarding Kyrie's condition.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images