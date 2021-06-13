Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of Brooklyn's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks with sprained right ankle and did not return to action. While X-rays came back negative, Iriving will undergo more tests in the coming days.

Following a layup attempt over Jrue Holiday with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, Irving came down awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot. After being looked over by team doctors for several minutes, he limped to the locker room without requiring assistance.



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Nets head coach Steve Nash said he's unsure when to expect Irving back, after the game.

"I have no idea what’s going to happen with Ky in the coming days," he said. "We’ll cross our fingers and hope that it’s better than – I don’t know, better than what? – better than missing the next game."

Fellow Nets star James Harden is also absent from the team's lineup, having suffered a hamstring injury during the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden missed numerous games during the regular season for a similar injury as well. It's unclear when he will return to the court.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will tip-off Tuesday, June 15th.

[Via]