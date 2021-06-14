Longtime Celtics player Glen “Big Baby” Davis shrugged off Nets' star Kyrie Irving's new ankle injury, implying that it is karma for stepping on Boston's logo at TD Garden during the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“That’s the same ankle stomp on lucky with,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post, Sunday.

Nets' head coach Steve Nash said Irving suffered a sprained right ankle, after the game, and provided no timetable for his return.

"I have no idea what’s going to happen with Ky in the coming days," he said. "We’ll cross our fingers and hope that it’s better than – I don’t know, better than what? – better than missing the next game."



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Davis previously voiced his frustrations with Irving shortly after the logo stomp, writing on Twitter: “Real bullshit. Like I said you step on lucky you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep the shit basketball before somebody get hurt in real life.”

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett also called out Irving on twitter.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky,” he tweeted. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that. Tf going on… You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level. All of us need to be better frfr...I’m just sayin.”

Irving played with the Celtics from 2017-2019.

