Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the NBA right now and he has been incredible in the NBA Playoffs. Last night, he scored 30 points for the Jazz although it wasn't enough as they were blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers. During the game, Mitchell had an awkward landing on his right ankle, which led to him leaving the game with his foot wrapped up.

These scenes scared Jazz fans as they weren't sure if it meant he would be out for an extended period of time. After the game, Mitchell spoke to reporters and assured everyone that he is going to be just fine. In fact, Mitchell is confident that he will be ready to go for Game 4, which is in just a few days from now.

“It’s when I land. I’ve been trying to manage it. I don’t know what else to say—I don’t want to say too much. I’m good. I’ll be ready for Game 4,” Mitchell explained via The Salt Lake Tribune.

With the Clippers taking Game 3, they have some momentum right now and it will be up to Mitchell and his teammates to stop said momentum in its tracks. Regardless, this series just became competitive, and it should prove to be a lot of fun.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

[Via]