Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets have had it easy in the playoffs so far. They defeated the Boston Celtics in just five games with relative ease and now, they are up 2-1 on a Milwaukee Bucks team that simply does not have enough firepower to keep up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been phenomenal and in the first round, James Harden played a massive role. Unfortunately, Harden has been out with a hamstring injury for the last few games and it has put the Nets at a disadvantage.

Before the Nets' big game against the Bucks today, Nash spoke to reporter Malika Andrews where he gave a quick update on Harden. Essentially, Harden is currently participating in practices and shootarounds, although he still has quite a bit of progress to make before he can come back.

Considering Harden missed quite a few games due to a similar injury in the regular season, it would appear as though the Nets are exercising an abundance of caution, which is probably for the best. They need Harden in the lineup down the stretch and without him, it will be a lot more difficult to win that elusive championship.

With Harden still out, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated on his condition.

Elsa/Getty Images