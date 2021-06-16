It's been a terrible day in the NBA after Kevin Durant's historic night on Tuesday. After a celebratory evening for the Brooklyn Nets, it's been an ugly Wednesday in the world of basketball, especially as it pertains to the health of certain key players.

It was announced that Chris Paul, one of the top-performing players in the playoffs and an important member of the Phoenix Suns, had been placed on health and wellness protocols due to the pandemic. It's unclear how long he'll be out but this is bad news for any fan of the Suns. Additionally, Kawhi Leonard's knee injury was updated as he was deemed out "indefinitely" with a sprain. A few hours after that initial announcement, The Athletic's Shams Charania came through with an update from the Los Angeles Clippers, and, unfortunately, it looks pretty bad.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely," reported Charania. The news traveled across NBA social media circles as fans wished for the best possible result, awaiting more tests to come back. Kawhi is one of the best players in the league and he's been a catalyst for the Clippers during their latest run. The team needs him to win.

We will keep you updated on any further updates regarding Kawhi Leonard's health. We wish him a speedy recovery.