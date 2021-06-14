Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had a huge opportunity yesterday afternoon as they could have gone up 3-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks had been outplayed for the majority of the series and with Kyrie and Kevin Durant at the helm, it seemed like the Nets were a lock to win the series. Unfortunately, this was all thrown out the window as Irving went down with an ankle injury that led to a Nets loss. Now, the series is tied 2-2 and Kyrie's status for the rest of the series is up in the air.

The injury came as a huge shock to fans and there were many supporters out there who were devastated by what happened to Kyrie. Among those fans was LeBron James, who let out an emphatic "FUCK" as soon as the injury took place. Needless to say, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar felt horrible about what he was witnessing.

It's pretty big of LeBron to feel this way especially when you consider how Kyrie has disparaged his names at times since leaving Cleveland. Despite this, LeBron has always been a disciple of the sport and he is well aware of just how important Kyrie's presence is to the playoffs.

Kyrie's status for the rest of the series is unknown at this point, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide them.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images