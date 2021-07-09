The case of Breonna Taylor's death was shrouded in debates about property rights and personal freedom. One thing that could have helped clear up confounding testimony would be the presence of body cam video footage showing the Louisville Police Officers breaking into her home and shooting her-- but there were no bodycams on the the police officers. However, according to Complex, Louisville attorney Sam Aguilar believes that body cams were present, and that the video footage of the incident is being hidden.

Aguilar argues that more than one officer had a body cam on while attacking Taylor's home. These specific body cams turn on automatically, Aguilar states, which would make it impossible for them to not be on at one point or another. The Louisville Metro police Department has repeatedly claimed that no such footage exists, and no officer at the house had a body camera on.

The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the practices of the LMPD in April. Of the investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: "Promoting public trust between communities and law enforcement is essential to making both communities and policing safer... Our enforcement efforts, as well as our grant-making and other support, will contribute to achieving that end and to protecting the civil rights of everyone in our country."

Only two of the officers involved were fired. We will keep you updated on the case.

