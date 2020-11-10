breonna taylor case
- CrimeLawsuit Claims Video Of Breonna Taylor's Death Is Being WitheldA Louisville lawyer is claiming that at least two of the officers that killed Breonna Taylor were wearing bodycams.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition To Impeach Kentucky Attorney GeneralThe three grand jurors in Breonna's case are filing a petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the grounds that he lied to the media. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLouisville Police Department Fire 2 Cops Involved In Fatal Breonna Taylor ShootingTwo more officers involved in the fatal shooting have now been fired from the department as well. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLouisville Police Planning To Fire Two Detectives In Breonna Taylor CaseLouisville Police are seeking to fire two detectives involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeCop Charged In Breonna Taylor Case Now Sued For Sexual AssaultBrett Hankison, the former LMPD officer charged in Breonna Taylor's case, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar he worked at. By Aron A.