Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham is in a whole lot of trouble. The controversial television personality had us all reeling when she decided to make fun of Nipsey Hussle just days after his death. That earned her a spot on Joyner Lucas' song "Devil's Work" where he suggested we conduct a trade: Laura Ingraham for one of the rappers we've lost in the last few years. After the first controversy, we weren't expecting to hear much out of Ingraham but she ended up acting a fool again, supporting a white supremacist and neo-Nazi on her show and causing many to question her motive online.



TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

As reported by Variety, Laura Ingraham is in the middle of another controversy. This time, she was speaking about "prominent voices censored on social media" when she showed a graphic of Alex Jones, James Woods, Candace Owens, and Paul Nehlen. The addition of Nehlen in the graphic rubbed people the wrong way -- especially because his views have been described as white supremacist and antisemitic. People assumed that since Ingraham chose to include him, she must support his stance. Fox News issued a statement on the controversy and is sticking by the reporter.

"It is obscene to suggest that Laura Ingraham was defending Paul Nehlen’s despicable actions especially when some of the names on the graphic were pulled from an Associated Press report on best known political extremists banned from Facebook," wrote Fox News in a statement. "Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America."

Do you think she meant any harm with her inclusion of Nehlen in the graphic?