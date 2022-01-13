The identity of her boyfriend may still be a secret, but Latto made it clear that she isn't looking to spice things up in the bedroom by adding a third person. Another celebrity is in the lie detector test hot seat, and this time, Latto sat down with Fuse TV to answer a few questions about her personal life. The Queen of da Souf rapper has shared much of her life with her fans and the world at large, but one thing people don't know is the identity of her beau.

There have been rumors of who it may be, but as fans speculate, Latto revealed with Fuse that she's a jealous person who doesn't even like to be in the same room with another woman that her man has had any sort of relationship in the past.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

During her test, Latto was asked if she would ever entertain a threesome and she quickly shut that down.

"Not with my man, no. If my life go how it's supposed to go and I stay with my man, he my soulmate like I really think he is, no, I'm gon' die never having a threesome," she said. Although she began her answer with a laugh, Latto's tone turned serious. She was then asked if she was the jealous type, and the rapper didn't hesitate to say that she is.

"Yes, very jealous. I don't play that sh*t," said Latto. "I don't like being in the room or being near, being friends, being in the same area, whatever, within two feet of anybody my man f*cked before me. Liked a picture before me. DMed, text, call, looked at before me." The person performing the test verified that all of her answers were truthful.

This only amplified fans' interest in knowing who Latto is dating. Watch her take the lie detector test below.