After being spotted at the same party this weekend, BRS Kash has addressed rumors that he's dating Mulatto in an exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop.

For weeks, BRS Kash and Mulatto have been linked together as hip-hop fans try and figure out who Big Latto has been swooning over on social media. The field has been narrowed down to a few gentlemen, including 21 Savage (who has denied the rumors), Key Glock (who recently said he wasn't dating Latto), and BRS Kash. Despite being pretty tight-lipped about his rumored relationship with his "Kash App" collaborator, BRS Kash told us during a recent interview that the two are simply friends and that there's nothing more to their bond.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Me and Latto, we friends, thatâs my dawg," he told us during the talk. "Itâs nothing [romantic] going on. We just cool, thatâs how we rock. We was friends before the music popped off."

The two have been linked for several months with the rumors intensifying after they worked together on "Kash App". However, much like Savage and Glock, Kash isn't fessing up to any extracurricular activities with Big Latto.



Prince Williams/Getty Images Prince Williams/Getty Images

Our full interview with BRS Kash will be published soon as part of our Rise & Grind editorial series. Check out today's new interview with Renni Rucci.

With BRS Kash dropping out of the picture, let us know who you think Mulatto is dating in the comments.