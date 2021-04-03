There has been quite a bit of talk on social media regarding who Mulatto is in a relationship with. The Georgia rapper has recently opened up about her new romance, saying that she's happy and wanting to make sure the public doesn't tear down what she and her significant other have built. There have been suggestions that Mulatto could be with Key Glock, 21 Savage, or BRS Kash, but she remains silent about her mystery man. However, fuel was added to the gossip fire recently after 21 Savage shared an image of the makeup-less Queen of Da Souf artist along with the caption, "Dam u fine, it's only 1 way I can come bout you twin."

He quickly deleted the image from his Instagram, but it was too late and the post circulated online. Savage has previously denied that he and Mulatto are together, but fans are now thinking otherwise. Meanwhile, Key Glock was finally asked about the rumors that he and Mulatto sparked up a romance—gossip that she claimed wasn't true.

The Shade Room spoke with Key Glock and Young Dolph in a virtual chat and asked Glock if he was a single man. After a long pause, Glock began to laugh. "Aye, Glock ain't had a, like, Glock ain't been in no real relationship—well not real relationship—Glock ain't been in no relationship probably since high school," the rapper answered in the third person. Check it out below.