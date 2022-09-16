2022 has been an amazing year for Latto. From multiple award nominations and groundbreaking viral moments, to having a chart topping single with Mariah Carey, this has been the year of lucky Latto. The Atlanta-bred rapper recently took to social media to reflect on her success, and gave a special thanks to Mariah for helping elevate her career.

Mariah Carey & Latto at the 2022 BET Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

"Just sitting here thinking how @MariahCarey really changed my life," the "It's Giving" rapper tweeted. "Everything has been up since you embraced me Queen I’m so thankful to have worked with you!!! Hope you’re having a good day." Earlier this year, the legendary diva cleared the sample of her 1995 classic "Fantasy" for Latto's "Big Energy" single, and even joined the young star on the remix version of the track. But the real surprise came when Mariah took the stage alongside Latto at the 2022 BET Awards.

The "All I Want For Christmas" icon responded to Latto's kind tweet, saying, "Much love and respect to you!!!" Although things have been on the up and up for the 777 hitmaker, she made headlines over the summer after teasing her single "P*ssy," which addressed Roe Vs. Wade being overturned. While some applauded Latto for using her platform to speak out on such issues, others saw it as a ploy to promote her career. She addressed the critics via Twitter, saying, "I actually am donating proceeds.. Yall be the same ones saying 'why u gotta post everything' if I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it lol however I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless shut yo fake woke a** up what are YOU doing???"

As for Mariah, the pop star recently spoke out in gratitude for Atlanta Police Officers after three men broke into her Georgia home. According to her team, MC was "so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately."