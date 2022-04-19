Latto came at her haters on social media, this week, following the success of her new album, 777, and the historic accomplishments of the hit single, "Big Energy." After celebrating becoming the first female rapper to have a No. 1 song on Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio, she felt some of her followers were trying to take away from her happiness.

“It’s really crazy how y’all try to take my happiness away from me sooooo bad and downplay all my accomplishments lol,” Latto tweeted on Monday. “And it always come from a bunch of nobodies who just jealous that you jumped out there and chased ur dreams cause they too scared to.”



She continued: “If I celebrate a small win it’s laughed at as if it’s “not enough” (coming from ppl who’ve accomplished nothing in life) but when I celebrate a big win it’s oh just shut up and be humble. lmao y’all are literally the reason why I’ll never stop popping my shit.”

Latto also took her rant over to Instagram, by popping up in the comments section of a post by DJ Akademiks.

“Y’all try to take my happiness away from me and downplay all my accomplishments… then when I do sum big it’s ‘be humble’ lol???” she wrote. “God gon keep blessing me in yo mad ass face and ima keep popping my shit for everyone who doubted me.”

"Big Energy" was released back in September 2021, as the lead single to 777. Earlier this month, it peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

