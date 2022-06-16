The BET Awards are just a few weeks away, and there are bound to be some incredible performances. Today, the BET Awards announced their first round of performers including some of the biggest names right now. Jack Harlow, Giveon, Chance The Rapper, and Joey Bada$$ are just a few of the names who will be gracing the stage. Additionally, expect to see Babyface, Chlöe, Doechii, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Latto, Muni Long, Lizzo, Kirk Franklin, and more. As for the up-and-comers, we'll be seeing Ogi and GoGo Morrow blaze the BET Amplified Stage. This is only the first round of performers with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The upcoming ceremony will be taking place on June 26th at 8pm from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson will be holding down the duties as the host shortly after her massive win at the NAACP for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special for her performance in Annie Live!

The BET Awards will also be honoring Sean 'Diddy' Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award in acknowledgment of his cultural impact and leadership over the years.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the upcoming BET Awards. Sound off in the comments with who you're most excited to see touch the stage.