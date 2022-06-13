Sean “Diddy” Combs is one of the most successful figures in the entertainment industry. He has influenced music, fashion, TV, and more in his three-decade career. Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993, which housed genre-shaping talents such as Lil Kim, Faith Evans, 112, Mase, Total, Junior Mafia, and The Lox. Diddy went on to found the “Sean John” clothing line and later, launched Revolt Media & TV in 2013, which now reaches over 80 million homes and 20 million monthly viewers digitally.

For all this work, and more in the name of the culture, it was announced on Monday, June 13, that Diddy would receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards for his accomplishments. According to BET, the award honors those who “have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills in a press release. He continued, “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Previous Lifetime Achievement Award winners include Earth, Wind & Fire, Queen Latifah, New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Lionel Richie, and more.

The 2022 BET awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 26, and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The host is Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson.