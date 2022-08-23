Investigators in Atlanta have repeatedly told the public to be on high alert as home invasions and thefts are on the rise. We've continuously reported on artists and entertainers being victims of break-ins and burglaries, from Tyrese having his vehicle stolen from his driveway to four people being arrested in connection to a home invasion at the home of the mother of one of Future's kids.

Another recent victim was Mariah Carey, who was reportedly on vacation just about a month ago when her home was broken into. The singer was said to have posted photos showing that she was out of town, leaving investigators to believe that someone was keeping track of which celebrity homes were vacant.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

TMZ reported earlier today (August 22) that three men suspected of being involved in the heist at Carey's home as well as other break-ins have been taken into custody. It was reported that the trio is accused of a "rash of crimes in Atlanta."

"Law enforcement sources tell TMZ 24-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff are all in custody in connection to a crime spree in the area, which included the burglary at Mariah's home. The men were arrested in Miami."

Once again, it is presumed that entertainers were specifically targeted. Carey is said to be "so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately" and is partnering with the authorities to ensure her and her family's safety.

