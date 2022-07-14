As she rides high from the success of her "Big Energy (Remix)" featuring Mariah Carey, Latto is back with another single, The 777 hitmaker is in the thick of her moment as she solidifies new brand partnerships, collaborates with her fellow hitmakers, earns more plaques to add to her collection, and dusts off shelf space for her brand new BET Award for Best New Artist. The Georgia rapper is enjoying her moment, and recently, she announced that this week, her fans can expect new music.

In the teaser for "P*ssy," Latto opens with clips of abortion protests that have taken place since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Then, it quickly cuts to the explicit cover art to the track that shows an animated woman's figure spread eagle in front of the Supre Court.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"How you ain't got a p*ssy, but got opinions on p*ssy / That's p*ssy / My ovaries ain't for you to bully," Latto raps in the preview.

While some praised the rapper for using her platform to address political issues that she is passionate about, many others condemned Latto for allegedly using the controversial issue to promote her career. The accusation didn't sit well with Latto so she addressed several of the complaints.

She told one person that she briefly spoke about it during her BET Awards speech and to another she said, "I took my frustrations to the booth like a RAPPER & [I'm] using my platform to spread awareness."

When someone else told her she's using Roe v. Wade for "profit," Latto replied, "I actually am donating proceeds.. Yall be the same ones saying 'why u gotta post everything' if I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it lol however I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless shut yo fake woke ass up what are YOU doing???"

"Y’all complain about female rap lacking substance but then say I’m 'capitalizing' when I speak on sh*t [emojis] help me understand???"

Check out the teaser and Latto's tweets below.